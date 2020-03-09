|
|
Marvin Frank
Marvin L. Frank, 81, of Morton, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 11:36 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hopedale Hospital.
He was born December 25, 1938 in Peoria to Chris M. and Margaret E. Hofbauer Frank. He married Miriam F. Koch on January 8, 1961 in Tremont, and she passed away September 2, 2008. He later married Donna Baurer Yergler on November 15, 2009 in Cissna Park, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Doug (Cheri) Frank of Pekin; two daughters, Susan (Dale) Glueck of Pekin and Dawna Frank of Chicago; four step children, Julie (Mark) Gasick of Elbourne, David (Karen) Yergler of Metamora, Daren (Yukie) Yergler of Mapleton, and Derek (Bo) Yergler of Eugene, OR; six grandchildren, Emily (Tim) Schmidgall, Sarah (Brad) Huette, Adam Frank, Hannah Frank, Amelia Glueck, and Chloe Glueck; nine step-grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; seven step-great grandchildren; one brother, Mahlon Frank of Morton; two sisters, Jo Anne (William) Scholl of Dunlap and Carole (David) Barnard of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Alan Frank.
Marv farmed in the Tremont area for 60 years.
He enjoyed hunting deer and mushrooms.
He was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont, where his funeral will be at 10:00 am Friday, March 13, 2020. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Thursday at the Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 601 S. Chestnut St in Tremont. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton or Mayo Clinic Cardiac Research 200 First St. SW Rochester, MN 55905.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020