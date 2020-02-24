|
|
Marvin Kemper
Marvin E. Kemper, 90, of Delavan, passed away at 3:30 am Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Unity Point Health - Pekin.
He was born March 3, 1929 to Edgar and Opal Morrison Kemper. He married Alberta Dreher on July 13, 1947 in Toledo, IL and she passed away on September 3, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis Kemper of Pekin and Scott Kemper of Delavan; one daughter, Micki (Tom) Meter of Birmingham, AL; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Betty) Kemper of Tremont; one sister, Shirley Sturch of Delavan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Kelly Kemper and Terry Kemper; one brother, Jerry Kemper.
Marvin worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 30 years.
He served in the United States Air Force.
He was a founding member of various churches including New Life Fellowship in Hopedale and his church associations were very important to him.
Marvin was an avid sports fan including the St. Louis Cardinals and was involved in msny community activities. When he was younger, he enjoyed camping and traveling. He worked hard at providing for his family and taking family trips was very important to him.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Pastor Micheal Kalm will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 am before the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.
Memorials may be made to New Life Fellowship in Delavan.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020