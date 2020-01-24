|
Mary A. Stout
Mary A. Stout, 83, of Mahomet, IL and formerly of Pekin, IL passed away at 3:45 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, IL.
She was born on December 25, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to James and Lelia (Sweet) Harris. She married David Stout on August 31, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are: one son, Steve Stout of Los Angeles, Ca; one daughter, Jill Butcher of Mahomet, IL; two granddaughters, Sara and Anna Butcher; two sisters, Helen (Todd) Keck of Mesa, AZ and Betty (Larry) Collier of Groveland, IL.
Mary graduated from Pekin High School in 1954. She retired from Pekin Hospital as Director of Volunteers.
Mary was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Pekin Women's Club and Pekin Hospital League. She and Dave enjoyed playing golf and many summers in Minnesota with their children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Cremation will be accorded with a memorial service and inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery to take place in the spring. Mary's arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society or the .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020