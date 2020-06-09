Mary Andrews
1931 - 2020
Mary Andrews
PEKIN ~ Mary Margaret Andrews, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 12:57 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born Sept. 25, 1931 at home on the family farm in Cincinnati Township, Tazewell County to Frederick Leonard and Loretta Elizabeth (Galvin) Schimmelpfennig, she married Max Warren Wade on Oct. 7, 1950 in Pekin. He died on Dec. 2, 1973 in Pekin. She later married Frank Erik Andrews on July 10, 1976 in Pekin. He died Sept. 1, 1999 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jo Ann Scott on Sept. 22, 2017 in Pekin; two sisters, Tresa "Jackie" Buff and Ann E. Richmond and one brother, Edward Schimmelpfennig.
Surviving are one granddaughter, Erin (Bruce) Killen of Pekin; two sisters, Betty (Dean) Allen and Mabel Look, both of Pekin; one brother, Robert (Darlene) Schimmelpfennig of Morton and her son-in-law, Phillip Scott of Pekin.
Mary was a beautician for 52 years, retiring at age 82.
She loved to cook and had the gift of caring for her family.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.
Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig and Rev. Randy Justus will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1301 South 14th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glendale Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
