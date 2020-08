Mary Ann YerbyPEKIN ~ Mary Ann Yerby, 81, of Pekin, passed away at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.Born Aug. 31, 1938 in Creve Coeur to Robert and Bessie (Wamsley) Carlton, she married Raymond Dean Yerby on June 24, 1981 in Peoria. He died Sept. 20, 2016 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert Carlton, Perry Carlton and Roy "Tod" Carlton and one sister, Bessie Jacobs.Surviving are one daughter, Leann (Ken) Scovil of Kickapoo; two sisters, Shirley Gaisford of Bloomington and Judy (Larry) Hallar of Marquette Heights; one brother, Fred (Mary) Carlton of Astoria and several nieces and nephews.Mary Ann last worked for Dr. W.C. Morgan in Pekin for many years.A kind and generous person, Mary Ann most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also loved to travel and enjoyed wintering in Anna Maria Island, Fla. for many years. She was a longtime member of Peoria Boat Club, an avid reader and a fan of the Green Bay Packers.Her memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Cremation will be accorded.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak, Peoria, Ill. 61637.To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com