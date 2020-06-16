Mary Counterman
1943 - 2020
Mary Counterman
PEKIN ~ Mary Louise Counterman, 76, of Pekin, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Pekin.
Born October 22, 1943 in Evansville, Indiana to Basil and Gertrude (Schnuck) Foust, she married Robert E. Counterman on December 28, 1973 in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lynell (Ed) Ghelardini of Alabama and Bethany B. Counterman of West Peoria; two step-daughters, Jody (Ron) Englebrecht of Pekin and Judy (Eugene) Marshall of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two sisters, Linda (Sue) Vankampen and Billie (John) Turnell, both of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A homemaker, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and working in gardening.
Her visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Private burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
