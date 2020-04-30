Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Valade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Valade


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Valade Obituary
Mary E. Valade
Mary Elaine Valade, 82, of Pekin passed away at 3:05 pm Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Pekin emergency room.
Mary was born March 11, 1938 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Elroy and Grace Roberts. She married Weslyn Valade on May 14, 1960, he survives.
Mary is also survived by her daughter, Denise Ivey; son, Paul (Margaret) Valade; three beautiful granddaughters, Emily (Sergio) Velazquez, Mallory (Garret) Hobbs, and Brittany (Jonathan) Goins; two handsome great grandsons, Tatum and Sawyer Goins and one great grandson on the way; one beautiful great granddaughter, Adalynn Hobbs, whom she missed dearly, for they all live away.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Craig Ivey; brother, Nelson Roberts and sister, Sally Bronskis.
She was very active and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where she was a Eucharistic Minister for thirteen years; active in Cursillo and was the Rectora of Cursillo #610. She started the Rite of Christian Initiated of Adults and coordinated it for three years. Mary brought the program called "We Are the Church" to St. Joseph. Mary loved the Lord and His Blessed Mother.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting Mary's family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. 7th St., Pekin, IL 61554 or Peoria Cursillo, 401 NE Madison Ave., Peoria, IL 61603.
Mary's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -