Mary E. Valade
Mary Elaine Valade, 82, of Pekin passed away at 3:05 pm Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Pekin emergency room.
Mary was born March 11, 1938 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Elroy and Grace Roberts. She married Weslyn Valade on May 14, 1960, he survives.
Mary is also survived by her daughter, Denise Ivey; son, Paul (Margaret) Valade; three beautiful granddaughters, Emily (Sergio) Velazquez, Mallory (Garret) Hobbs, and Brittany (Jonathan) Goins; two handsome great grandsons, Tatum and Sawyer Goins and one great grandson on the way; one beautiful great granddaughter, Adalynn Hobbs, whom she missed dearly, for they all live away.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Craig Ivey; brother, Nelson Roberts and sister, Sally Bronskis.
She was very active and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where she was a Eucharistic Minister for thirteen years; active in Cursillo and was the Rectora of Cursillo #610. She started the Rite of Christian Initiated of Adults and coordinated it for three years. Mary brought the program called "We Are the Church" to St. Joseph. Mary loved the Lord and His Blessed Mother.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pekin. Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting Mary's family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Catholic Church, 303 S. 7th St., Pekin, IL 61554 or Peoria Cursillo, 401 NE Madison Ave., Peoria, IL 61603.
Mary's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
