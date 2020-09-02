1/1
Mary K. Sipka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary K. Sipka
Mary Katherine Sipka 86, of Pekin passed away at 5:40 pm, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Mary was born to Earl and Bertha (Wiker) Keen on December 18, 1933 in Pekin. She married George McCabe in October 1952, he passed May 1980. She later married George Sipka on May 19, 1989 he survives.
She is survived by her husband, George; one son, Greg(Tracy)McCabe of Pekin; step children, George (Lona) Sipka Jr. of Delavan, Stan (Dee) Sipka of Creve Coeur, Cynthia (Bill) Riley of Ranger, GA, Teresa (Scott) Massey of Pekin, Jill (Chad) Cook of East Peoria, Amy Martin of Pekin; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Betty Schrader, Annette Mahr, Doris Bolson; one brother Robert Keen.
Mary was a member of Second Reformed Church. She worked as a clerk at Pekin Insurance retiring in 1991. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, traveling, and fishing. Mary loved her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with Rev. Jeff Johnston officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, from 5:00 pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Mary's family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for compassionate care they gave Mary.
Memorials may be directed to Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
To leave Mary's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 1, 2020
Dear Bud and family, John and I would like to extend our deepest and most sincere condolences on your loss of dear, sweet Mary. She will always be remembered by us as one who was friendly, affectionate, cheerful, and kind. I also like to remember the time you two were at my Dad's fish fry wearing opposing baseball team T-shirts and were joking about it. We'll miss her. Loving regards, John and Karen Skaggs
Karen Skaggs
Friend
September 1, 2020
Condolences to the Sipka family. She will be missed...
Marilyn and Dick Monroe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved