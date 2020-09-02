Mary K. Sipka
Mary Katherine Sipka 86, of Pekin passed away at 5:40 pm, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Mary was born to Earl and Bertha (Wiker) Keen on December 18, 1933 in Pekin. She married George McCabe in October 1952, he passed May 1980. She later married George Sipka on May 19, 1989 he survives.
She is survived by her husband, George; one son, Greg(Tracy)McCabe of Pekin; step children, George (Lona) Sipka Jr. of Delavan, Stan (Dee) Sipka of Creve Coeur, Cynthia (Bill) Riley of Ranger, GA, Teresa (Scott) Massey of Pekin, Jill (Chad) Cook of East Peoria, Amy Martin of Pekin; 17 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Betty Schrader, Annette Mahr, Doris Bolson; one brother Robert Keen.
Mary was a member of Second Reformed Church. She worked as a clerk at Pekin Insurance retiring in 1991. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, traveling, and fishing. Mary loved her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with Rev. Jeff Johnston officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, from 5:00 pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Mary's family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for compassionate care they gave Mary.
Memorials may be directed to Dementia Society of America
P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
To leave Mary's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com