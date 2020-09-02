Dear Bud and family, John and I would like to extend our deepest and most sincere condolences on your loss of dear, sweet Mary. She will always be remembered by us as one who was friendly, affectionate, cheerful, and kind. I also like to remember the time you two were at my Dad's fish fry wearing opposing baseball team T-shirts and were joking about it. We'll miss her. Loving regards, John and Karen Skaggs

Karen Skaggs

Friend