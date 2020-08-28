1/1
Mary Kathleen Thorne
Mary K. Thorne 92, of Pekin passed away at 2:14 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Amy's Country Manor in Pekin.
Mary was born to Herman and Jennie (Manhusen) Oltman on February 27, 1928 in Tazewell County, Illinois. She married James Thorne on October 24, 1948 he passed August 21, 2002.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, brothers, John and Bernard Oltman, one sister Mardell Silveus, one great granddaughter, Macey.
Mary is survived by two sons, James (Rita) Thorne III, Mark (Diana) Thorne, both of Pekin; one daughter, Sandra Hill of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Weston, Ed Thorne, Matt Thorne, Grant Thorne, Jimmy Willoby, Chris Hill, and Corissa Landrith; nineteen great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and her longtime companion, her dog, Ginger.
Mary was a wonderful homemaker who loved her home. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary had to leave her home and went to Amy's Country Manor for a few months, Mary's family would like to extend the appreciation for all the love and kindness showed to her during her stay.
She was a member of Second Reformed Church in Pekin.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with Pastor Chuck Grogan officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to service at funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or TAPS.
To leave Mary's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 28 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
