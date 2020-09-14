1/1
Mary Pritchett
1924 - 2020

Mary Pritchett
PEKIN ~ Mary Lee Pritchett, 96, of Pekin, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
She was born June 11, 1924 in Royalton to Ernest and Effie (Pritchett) Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rex Carpenter and one sister, Catherine Shewmake.
Surviving are one daughter, Sheila K. (George) Keck of Manito; two grandchildren, Michael (Dana) Keck and Rachelle (Jeff) Waddell, both of Manito; four great-grandchildren, Zack Keck, Sydney Waddell, Adam Keck and Emily Waddell; two great-great-grandsons, Gunner and Maverick Keck and two brothers, Bob (Shirley) Carpenter and Charles Carpenter, both of Pekin.
Mary had worked as a Nurse's Aide for the State of Illinois at the Peoria State Hospital in Bartonville. She then transferred to Galesburg with the state and retired in 1984 after 30 years of service.
A loving and caring mother and grandmother, Mary was very involved with her grandchildren.
Mary was a member of La Marsh Baptist Church in Mapleton, where she was active with the Silver Saints. She was saved at the age of 75 years old.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Brandon Dillard will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to La Marsh Baptist Church, 9507 West Mapleridge Road, Mapleton, Illinois 61547.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
