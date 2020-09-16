Mary Urish
GREEN VALLEY - Mary E. Urish, 95, of Hopedale, formerly of Green Valley passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 5:26 A.M. at Hopedale Nursing Home. She was born May 29, 1925 the daughter of Clarence and Patricia Galvin Bauer. She married Wayne K. Urish on March 9, 1947 in Green Valley and he preceded her in death on June 17, 1967. Two brothers, Patrick Bauer and William Bauer also preceded her in death. Surviving are three daughters, Mary Ann (Rich) Weise of Coopersville, Michigan, Patricia Diane (Steve) Fleisher of St. Joseph, Michigan, and Joanne (Jamie) Giovanetto of Frederick, Colorado. Mary has five grandchildren, Jeff Giovanetto, Peter (Tara) Weise, Susan Weise, Anne (Chris) Lee and Michael (Ketaki) Fleisher. She also has six great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Sand Prairie. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, crocheting and playing cards with her card club members. She had worked for Kreigsman in Pekin for several years and later was a secretary at the Green Valley Grade School for over twenty years. She also kept the family farm books for many years.
Funeral services for Mary will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church (Sand Prairie) Green Valley. Pastor Chris Sansom and Bill Kruger (DCE) will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Internment will be in Green Valley Cemetery following the church service. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church 13443 Townline Rd. Green Valley, IL 61634 or to Hopedale Nursing Home 107 Tremont St. Hopedale, IL 61747. The family would like to thank Hopedale Nursing Home doctors and nurses for the wonderful care given to Mary during her stay at the nursing home. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com
. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito assisted the family with arrangements.