1/1
Mary Urish
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Urish
GREEN VALLEY - Mary E. Urish, 95, of Hopedale, formerly of Green Valley passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 5:26 A.M. at Hopedale Nursing Home. She was born May 29, 1925 the daughter of Clarence and Patricia Galvin Bauer. She married Wayne K. Urish on March 9, 1947 in Green Valley and he preceded her in death on June 17, 1967. Two brothers, Patrick Bauer and William Bauer also preceded her in death. Surviving are three daughters, Mary Ann (Rich) Weise of Coopersville, Michigan, Patricia Diane (Steve) Fleisher of St. Joseph, Michigan, and Joanne (Jamie) Giovanetto of Frederick, Colorado. Mary has five grandchildren, Jeff Giovanetto, Peter (Tara) Weise, Susan Weise, Anne (Chris) Lee and Michael (Ketaki) Fleisher. She also has six great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Sand Prairie. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, crocheting and playing cards with her card club members. She had worked for Kreigsman in Pekin for several years and later was a secretary at the Green Valley Grade School for over twenty years. She also kept the family farm books for many years.
Funeral services for Mary will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church (Sand Prairie) Green Valley. Pastor Chris Sansom and Bill Kruger (DCE) will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Internment will be in Green Valley Cemetery following the church service. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church 13443 Townline Rd. Green Valley, IL 61634 or to Hopedale Nursing Home 107 Tremont St. Hopedale, IL 61747. The family would like to thank Hopedale Nursing Home doctors and nurses for the wonderful care given to Mary during her stay at the nursing home. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito assisted the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maas-Hurley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved