Maxine Hurst
PEKIN — Eleanor Maxine Hurst, 91, of Louisville, KY, formerly of Pekin and Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, KY.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, near Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the .
Maxine was born on June 18, 1928 in rural Findlay, IL, the daughter of William and Hazel A. (Jones) Roberts. She graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1946 and attended Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL. Maxine was a bookkeeper/tax preparer for Wolf, Tesar & Company in Pekin, IL for many years. She previously worked for the Marine Trust Bank in Carthage, IL and the ASCS Office in Shelbyville, IL. Maxine was a former member of the Shelbyville Church of Christ and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. She married Foster L. Hurst on August 24, 1947. He died on June 24, 2008.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine S. Wiekert (Burton) of Fisherville, KY; brothers, Doug Roberts (Della) of Decatur, IL, Kenneth Roberts (Georgia) of Loxley, AL and Loren Roberts (Sharon) of Mt. Zion, IL; sisters, Rosemary Darnell (Lloyd Wilson) of Guntersville, AL and Lorna Ikemire of Shelbyville, IL; three grandchildren, Stephanie Sur (Brian) of Prospect, KY, Kevin Mason and Sarah Mason; and two great grandchildren, Lucas Sur and Parker Sur of Prospect, KY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hazel Roberts; husband, Foster Hurst; son, Brian Hurst; infant daughter, Karen Hurst; and grandson, Kurt Wiekert.
