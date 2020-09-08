Melissa E. Luster
GERMANTOWN HILLS -- Melissa E. Luster, 52, of Germantown Hills, IL, formerly of Spring Bay, IL passed away at 11:47 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 11, 1967 in Peoria, IL to Chester H. and Meridee A. (Anderson) Wurster. She married Trent Luster on May 24, 2000 in Eureka, IL.
Surviving are her husband Trent of Germantown Hills; children Nicole Gordon of Germantown Hills, Robert Gordon of Sunnyland, and Trent Rubel of Spring Bay; grandchildren Michael Gordon, Mason Rubel, Kye Rubel, and Nora Knaub; father Chet (Georgia) Wurster of Spring Bay; siblings Christine (Michael) Biagini of Washington, Sherrie (Jeff) Pollard of Germantown Hills, and Scott (Jenny) Sheets and Shawn Sheets both of Spring Bay; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Melissa was a bar manager and a great cook. She enjoyed going to Cancun and motorcycle riding with Trent, except when it rained. She was a 35 year member of the Women's Auxillary. She loved everyone, had a big heart, and looked at everybody as family. Melissa was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana to everyone.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm at Spring Bay American Legion Hall Post 1115. Cremation will be accorded following her service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Legion Auxiliary, 500 Legion Lane, East Peoria, IL 61611, Germantown Hills Fire and Rescue, 313 Prairie Avenue, Germantown Hills, IL 61548, or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com