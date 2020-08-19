1/1
Michael Calvin
Havana – Michael Dean Calvin, 51, of Havana, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. He was born on September 12, 1968 in Pekin to Larry and Charlotte (Lairmore) Calvin of Pekin. He married the love of his life Stacey Stehl on May 8, 1993 in Canton. She survives. Also surviving are his parents of Pekin, one son Jacob Michael Calvin, at home, two brothers; Tim (Tammie) Calvin of Alvin, TX and Wayne (Kim) Calvin of Canton, six nephews, three nieces and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides.
Michael worked as a supervisor at NTN Bowers in Macomb.
He was his son's biggest fan, buddy and supporter. The day Jacob got into the University of Illinois was one of his proudest moments. Mike enjoyed family time and was always at every event for all his family members. He always helped anyone who asked and never expected anything in return. He loved spending time with family and having fun. He loved Jeep rides and attending University of Illinois games.
Services will be at 10 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton where visitation will be Friday from 5-7 pm. All covid-19 precautions will be enforced with masks required. Burial will follow in Marrietta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to an Education Fund for Jacob c/o Mid America National Bank. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
