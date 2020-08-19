Michael Caringello
PEKIN ~ Michael "Mike" Caringello, 94, of Pekin, passed away at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Emergency Department in Peoria.
Born April 28, 1926 in Highland Park to John and Rose (Ori) Caringello, he married Norma Donnan on Aug. 16, 1947 in Highwood. They just celebrated 73 years of Christian marriage. Their romance began with a blind date in college in the spring of 1946.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Caringello; one daughter, Linda (Dean) Cooper of Pekin; one granddaughter, Shannon Cooper of Chicago; and one grandson, Adam Cooper of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Michael Cooper; one brother, Frank Caringello; and one sister, Anne Rose Caringello.
A United States Marine Corps, Mike was a veteran of World War II. Following his military service, he went to college on the GI Bill.
He graduated from Illinois State University in Normal in 1949 with a Bachelors in Arts Degree in Business Education and received a Master of Arts Degree in Education in 1955. He earned a Specialist Certification in Education Administration in 1965 from I.S.U.
Mike began a long and successful career in education with Mackinaw Grade School, where he taught for 10 years. He then was employed by Pekin Public Schools District 108 for 23 years, the last 16 years as superintendent. He retired in 1982. He was recognized by the State Board of Education as an outstanding school administrator in 1975. In 1976, he placed learning centers in all elementary and junior high schools in Pekin. The learning center at Broadmoor Junior High School in Pekin was named in his honor. He served as president of the Central Illinois Superintendent's Round Table and the Tazewell County Elementary Principal's Association. He was honored as Teacher of the Year by the Tazewell County Retired Teachers in 1994.
He was a long-time member of the Pekin Rotary Club, serving as past president and was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Mike was the founder and volunteer manager of the Pekin Mobile Diner from 1979 to 1991, which is sponsored by the club. He was a charter member of the Board of Directors of WTVP – Channel 47 and received the Phil Weinberg award for outstanding service to public and educational television.
He was an avid golfer and fan of the Chicago Cubs. In 1944, Mike signed a contract with the Lockport Cubs of New York, a Class D affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. He was a faithful blood and platelet donor for the American Red Cross and had donated over 49 gallons. He was a past president of the United Way of Pekin Board of Directors and had served on the Mayor's Advisory Committee for the Handicapped.
He was a past Grand Marshal of the Pekin Marigold Festival along with his wife in 1988. He also was recognized in in 2008 as one of the 20 over 60 by the Pekin Times for inspiring others and for volunteerism. In May of this year, he received a declaration for the City of Pekin naming him an Exemplary Citizen.
Mike was a devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. He had served as Chairman of the Church Council, as Lay Leader, Usher, as a member of the United Methodist Men, and on many other commissions of the church. In recent years, Mike was passionate to help those in need by serving at Grace Café and by leading a fundraising walk each year to raise money for the church's food pantry and several other local charities.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Visitation be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Those attending the visitation and service are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 North 4th, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com