Michael J. Melton
1964 - 2020
Michael Joseph Melton 56, died peacefully September 3, 2020 at his home in Dyess, AR. Our hearts are breaking today as we realize the depth of our loss. Passionate, loving, proud, and forthright, Michael was a husband, dad, son, brother, and a friend to many. Last Saturday he gave his heart to Jesus and today he is celebrating his son Alex'S birthday in heaven.
He was born on January 10, 1964 in Bloomington, Illinois to Clarence and Kay Melton. After school, Michael proudly joined the Navy and served over 13 years after which he was honorably discharged. He then began a second career in the Nuclear Power industry as a maintenance mechanic. To those who knew him the best, Michael could fix anything. He was bigger than life, smart, outgoing, wild, and full of laughter. He never met a stranger and never forgot a face. He was one of a kind – a big-hearted man who loved his family and loved to hunt. He would work 12-hour shifts and still find time to hunt around his schedule.
He was preceded in death by his mother Kay Frances (Hammer) Melton and his son Alexander Joseph Melton.
Michael leaves behind his best friend and wife of over 20 years Charie Melton of Dyess, AR; son Zach Melton of Dyess, AR and stepson David (Elizabeth) Campbell of Gosnell, AR; his father Clarence Melton of Emden, IL; brothers Marc (Jen) Melton of Chanute, KS, Brian (Anna) Melton of St. Petersburg, FL and Wesley (Nancy) Melton of Bloomington, IL; along with a host of life long friends.
There will be two celebrations of Michael's Life. The first will be on September 11, 2020 at Maas Funeral Home in Manito, IL. Visitation will be from 1-3PM with the service to follow. The second Celebration will be at the First Baptist Church in Osceola, AR with visitation from 1-2PM and service to follow. Pastor Chris Neaveill will be officiating both services.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
