Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
Mike Dailey


1943 - 2020
Mike Dailey Obituary
Mike Dailey
Mike E. Dailey, 76, of Havana, formerly of rural Mackinaw, passed away at 10:23 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Canton.
He was born June 17, 1943 in Pekin to Harold and Dorothy Scott Dailey. He married Marie Bowles on November 18, 1961 in Hopedale and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Scott (Deb) Dailey of Havana; one daughter, Sandra (Larry) Paulos of Peoria; five grandchildren, Addison, Shelby, Jeremiah, Jesse and Zach; six great grandchildren, Brylie, Isaac, Easton, Caison, Adam and Kaylene.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one great grandson, Wade Dailey.
Mike retired from Green View Nursery.
He loved hunting, fishing and restoring things. He was a shade tree mechanic and a farmer.
His funeral will be at 11:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Roger Springer will officiate. A visitation will be an hour before the service. Burial will be at Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude or American Diabetes Association.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
