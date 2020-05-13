|
|
Mildred Fornoff
Mildred Luvern Fornoff, 99, of Havana passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:51 p.m. at her home. She was born on January 3, 1921 in Fulton County to Daniel and Clara (Singley) Vogel. She married Harry A. Fornoff on October 12, 1940 in Manito. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2014.
Mrs. Fornoff is survived by her children: Judy (Paul) Shirley of Springfield, Daryl (Shirley) Fornoff of Bath, Dale (Karen) Fornoff of Wickenburg, Arizona, Roger (Brenda) Fornoff of Congress, Arizona, Randy (Nan) Fornoff of Havana, and Doug (Kathy) Fornoff of Havana, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Richard Vogel of Hanna City, Raymond Vogel of Mapleton, and Donald Vogel of Glasford and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Tony Fornoff, five sisters: Florence Clark, Letha Moore, Wilma June Hornyak, Margaret Ann Hickman, and Lorene Smith, and one infant brother.
Mrs. Fornoff was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Havana. She was raised by her aunt and uncle Daisy (Robert) Singley after her mother passed away. Mildred was very active and was involved in many clubs and societies, including Home Extension, Band Parents, Jolly Sew & Sews, bowling team, Altar Guild, Ladies Aid, Sunday School teacher, Farm Bureau Women's, Birthday Club, Tri County Twirlers, Irrigated Growers, Mason County Farm Bureau, Cub Scout leader, and Wednesday morning Bible Study. She was employed at Skell Gas in Havana. Mildred loved her family, flower gardening, and traveling to all 50 states.
Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. Rev. Bruce LaKamp will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be left in Mrs. Fornoff's name to His Little Children daycare in Canton, owned and operated by a granddaughter, or Christian Ducks Learning Pond in Havana. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 13 to May 15, 2020