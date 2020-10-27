1/1
Mildred Laumeier
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Laumeier
MANITO — Mildred L. Laumeier of Manito passed away at 11:00 P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Autumn Accolade Assisted Living Facility, Green Valley. She was born on December 6, 1928 in Green Valley the daughter of Ludwig and Mary L. Timke Nannen. She married Alvin H. Laumeier at St. Paul's Lutheran Chruch on June 29, 1947 near Manito and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Mary Watts, one sister and one brother. Surviving are two sons, Dale A. (Paula) Laumeier of Manito and Robert (Beckie) Laumeier of Penn Yan, New York; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Mildren has one sister surviving Grace Eggena of South Pekin and one sister-in-law Mary Nannen of Green Valley.
Mildred worked at Palmer's Market for eight years and later as a cook at the Forman School District cafeteria in Manito for thirty three years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Ladies Guild of the Church.
Funeral services for Mildred will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Matthew Berndt will officiate. Visitation will start at 9:30 A.M. at the church until the time of service. Internment will follow at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Autumn Accolade Assisted Living Facility, Green Valley. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home Manito is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maas-Hurley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved