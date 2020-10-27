Mildred Laumeier
MANITO — Mildred L. Laumeier of Manito passed away at 11:00 P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Autumn Accolade Assisted Living Facility, Green Valley. She was born on December 6, 1928 in Green Valley the daughter of Ludwig and Mary L. Timke Nannen. She married Alvin H. Laumeier at St. Paul's Lutheran Chruch on June 29, 1947 near Manito and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Mary Watts, one sister and one brother. Surviving are two sons, Dale A. (Paula) Laumeier of Manito and Robert (Beckie) Laumeier of Penn Yan, New York; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Mildren has one sister surviving Grace Eggena of South Pekin and one sister-in-law Mary Nannen of Green Valley.
Mildred worked at Palmer's Market for eight years and later as a cook at the Forman School District cafeteria in Manito for thirty three years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Ladies Guild of the Church.
Funeral services for Mildred will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Matthew Berndt will officiate. Visitation will start at 9:30 A.M. at the church until the time of service. Internment will follow at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Autumn Accolade Assisted Living Facility, Green Valley. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com
. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home Manito is assisting the family with arrangements.