Mina Mae Holverson
PEKIN ~ Mina Mae Holverson, 88, of Pekin, passed away at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Timbercreek Rehab and Healthcare in Pekin.
Born Oct. 18, 1931 in Pekin to Thomas C. and Florence A. (Thurman) Shirley, she married Merville J. Holverson on July 23, 1950 in Pekin. He died April 11, 2015 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Phyllis D. Shirley and her son-in-law, Mack Farley.
Surviving are one son, Michael (Joyce) Holverson of River Forest; two daughters, Michele (Timothy) Sullivan of Huntsville, Ala. and Marcene Farley of Pekin; five grandchildren, Stuart (Maja) Holverson of Chicago, Thomas C. (Laura) Sullivan, Shirley Martell, both of Huntsville, Dr. Chrystal (Dr. Drew) Lewis of Mobile, Ala. and Caraleigh (Jason Stern) Holverson of Alexandria, Va.; four great-grandchildren, John Martell, Raeleigh Martell, Mila Mae Holverson, and Carolyn Lewis and one brother, Rev. Thomas D. (Luanna) Shirley of Omaha, Neb.
She was a 1949 graduate of Pekin Community High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She also was a member and president of Bethel 55 of Job's Daughters in Pekin while in high school.
She worked in the family business, Bloompott Florist in Pekin, from 1969 until retiring in 2005, designing beautiful floral arrangements for countless weddings, funerals and special occasions for our community. She also taught piano lessons for more than 20 years.
Mina Mae formerly enjoyed bowling in the Tuesday night women's league at Sunset Lanes and playing cards on Tuesday with friends. She monthly kept in contact with 5 friends, the Squirrels, dating back to junior high, faithfully getting together to play cards and stay connected. She also felt she was the unacknowledged manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin and attended the Pekin Union Mission, where she taught Sunday school for 70 years. She was a former Cub Scout Den Mother and had served as a Pekin YWCA board member. In 1961, she was named Destroyer Lady of the Year for the USS Stickell- DD888, while her husband was in the Navy stationed at Norfolk, Virginia.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pekin Union Mission Society, P.O. Box 1027, Pekin, Ill. 61555-1027 or to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, Ill. 61601-5072.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020