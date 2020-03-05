Home

PRINCEVILLE – Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Logan County.
Mitchell was born August 11, 1997 in Peoria, the son of Steven and Stephanie (Gilles) Janssen. He is survived by his parents, and one brother, Justin Janssen, all of Princeville; grandparents, Ray and Jackie Gilles of Princeville; one great- grandmother, Joan "Jo" McNeely of Princeville; and three uncles, Chad (David Barroga) Gilles of Las Vegas, Jerry (Teri) Thomas of Metamora, and Rick (Lisa) Thomas of Norwood. He was preceded in death by grandparents, William and Judie Janssen.
Mitchell graduated from Princeville High School in 2015, where he was a standout athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. He obtained his private pilot's license on September 17, 2014, from the Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington, IL. He completed ATP Flight Schools in Las Vegas and Dallas, TX, where he became a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor. He was a member of the Central Illinois Outlaws travel baseball team during high school. He then attended Bradley University, studying family and consumer sciences, earning scholastic honors and playing collegiate baseball for the Braves as a pitcher. Bradley placed him one summer in Lafayette, IN, to play with the Lafayette Aviators. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in 2019. Mitchell was a commercial pilot at Air Wisconsin Airlines and a certified flight instructor at Synergy Flight Center. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers, but had a special love for the Bradley Braves. His adventurous spirit found him traveling to new and exciting destinations with many of his friends.
Mitchell's family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Princeville High School gym. A service to honor and celebrate Mitchell's life will be Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at 2 p.m., with a 1 hour visitation prior - also at the high school. Burial to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on behalf of the Bradley baseball team fundraiser, "WE ARE #VSCANCER".
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made for Mitchell's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
