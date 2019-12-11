Home

Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Burial
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery
Albion, IL
Mona C. Over


1931 - 2019
Mona C. Over Obituary
Mona C. Over
Mona C. Over, 88, of Pekin passed away at 6:35 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Unity Point Health – Proctor Hospital in Peoria.
She was born on May 24, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana to John D. and Stella (Coad) Tait. She married Robert Franklin Over on December 18, 1950 in Mt. Vernon, IL. He passed away on February 18, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and one daughter, Jean Pruvost.
Surviving are: two sons, George (Debbie) Over of Douglasville, GA; and Mark (Laura) Over of Pekin; one daughter, Collene K. (Buddy) Short, of Burlington, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Travis (Jill) Pruvost, Ashley (Jeremy) Elliott, Nicholas (Amy) Over, David (Laura) Over, Michael (Kristina) Over, James (Heather) Over; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Mona was a member of New Covenant Church of God in Mapleton. She treasured singing in the choir and multiple prayer groups she was a part of over the years. She and her husband owned Pekin Shoe Repair for many years. She enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles, cooking and traveling out west. Her greatest love was caring for her family.
Mona's Funeral Service will be at 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive., Pekin with Pastor John Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. prior to the funeral. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery in Albion, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Covenant Church of God in Mapleton.
To leave an online condolence visit, www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
