Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
Morris E. Sevier


1930 - 2019
Morris E. Sevier Obituary
Morris E. Sevier
Morris E. Sevier, 89, of Pekin, IL passed away at 2:17 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Morris was born September 5, 1930 in South Pekin, IL to Albert E. and Mary (Morris) Sevier. He married Doris H. Fahnestock on January 13, 1950. She passed away on June 6, 2018.
Also preceding in death are his parents, one sister, June Carrick and four brothers, Louis, Albert, Donald and Robert Sevier.
Surviving are: one son, Dennis "Denny" Sevier of Santa Monica, CA; one daughter, Michele "Shellie" (Douglas) Sidell of Pekin; one granddaughter, Angela (Des) Williams of North Pekin and one great grandson, Teddy Williams; one brother, Gary (Lavetta) Sevier of Pekin.
Morris had attended the South Pekin Congregational Church. He retired as a brakeman from TPW Railroad. He was an avid sports fan especially the Chicago Cub, Bears and Bulls. He enjoyed bowling, bingo and coin collecting.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr. Pekin with Pastor Dwight Winnett officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Please wear your favorite Cub attire to honor Morrie. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Morrie's family would like to thank Hallmark Nursing Center and staff for the compassionate care they provide him.
To express condolences online go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
