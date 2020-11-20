1/1
Nancy A. Buley
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A. Buley
Nancy Ann Buley, 62, of Pekin, passed away at 8:40 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Nancy was born August 30, 1958 in Pekin to Carl A. and Dorothy (Reakenwalt) Keyson. She married David Buley in October 4 1998 in Pekin.
She is survived by her husband, David; two sisters, Dena (Rory) Hendricks of Marquette Heights and Sandy (Jim) Bender of North Freedom, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Carl Seabree and one sister, Kathy Keyson.
Nancy worked as a housekeeper at Timbercreek Rehab and Healthcare and also was a cashier at County Market. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and loved her cats.
Private graveside services for Nancy will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin with Rev. Michael Jones officiating. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Nancy's family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to donor's choice.
To leave Nancy's family an online condolence please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved