Nancy A. Buley
Nancy Ann Buley, 62, of Pekin, passed away at 8:40 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Nancy was born August 30, 1958 in Pekin to Carl A. and Dorothy (Reakenwalt) Keyson. She married David Buley in October 4 1998 in Pekin.
She is survived by her husband, David; two sisters, Dena (Rory) Hendricks of Marquette Heights and Sandy (Jim) Bender of North Freedom, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Carl Seabree and one sister, Kathy Keyson.
Nancy worked as a housekeeper at Timbercreek Rehab and Healthcare and also was a cashier at County Market. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, and loved her cats.
Private graveside services for Nancy will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin with Rev. Michael Jones officiating. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Nancy's family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to donor's choice.
