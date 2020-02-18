|
Nancy A. Damon
Nancy A. Damon, 58, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 12:41 PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at the OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home.
Nancy was born on May 19, 1961, in Seattle, WA, to William and Joyce (Byrd) Hilst. Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are four sons, Josh Damon of Pekin, IL, Jacob Damon of Davenport, IA, Jedediah Vance of Havana, IL, and Jeremiah Vance of Havana, IL; two grandsons, Anthony and Andrew Damon; two sisters, Joy George of Canton, IL and Sandy Hazelett of Manito, IL.
Nancy was a Para Professional with Havana CUSD #126 for ten years and then Pekin Public Schools District #108 for six years, last working in December 2019. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and enjoyed drawing and painting. She cherished the time she spent with her boys.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. A Celebration of Nancy's life will follow at 4:00 PM at the VFW 15665 VFW Road, Pekin. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020