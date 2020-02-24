|
Nancy Diekhoff
Nancy A. Diekhoff, 84, of Pekin formerly of Delavan, passed away at 6:42 am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Unity Point Health in Pekin.
She was born January 27, 1936 in Pekin, the daughter of Leonard and Gladys Livengood Parkhurst. She married Kay K. Diekhoff and he passed away in 1989.
Surviving are four sons, Michael L. (Minda) Chiaravalle of Olympia, WA, Gil P. (Carolynn) Diekhoff of Midlothian, TX, Greg K. (Jacqueline) Diekhoff of St. Louis, MO and Brett W. (Tiffany) Diekhoff of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Michelle Chiaravalle, Cole (Allie) Diekhoff, Connor (Sabrina) Diekhoff, Gabrielle Diekhoff, Savannah Diekhoff, Sydney Diekhoff, Samantha Diekhoff, and Alexandria Diekhoff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Kirsti Ann and Kirk Allen Diekhoff.
Nancy worked at Delavan Mutual Insurance in Delavan as office manager for many years.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved gardening, cooking, ISU Basketball, and animals, especially dogs. She most of all loved spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Pastor Adam Waters will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm before the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to TAPS in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020