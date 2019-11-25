|
Nancy Givens
Nancy P. Daniel Givens, 73, of Hopedale, passed away at 2:55 am Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born October 31, 1946 in Centertown, KY to Wendell and Nelda Downey Daniel. She married Clarence Lin Givens on March 20, 1965 in Beaver Dam, KY, and he survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Lisa (Dale) Camden of Hopedale, Teresa (Thomas) Bennet of Minier, Dianna (Michael) Joiner of Bloomington, and Kelly Jo (Terry) Coppinger of Mount Pulaski; four grandchildren, Maggie (Zach) Embery, Caleb (Naomi) Coppinger, Brady Coppinger, and Max Coppinger; one great grandson, Elliott Embery; one brother, Carrol Daniel of Centertown, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sharon Bolen; and two brothers, Kenny Daniel and Ricky Daniel.
Nancy worked at the Red Fox in Hopedale, Hopedale Grade School, and was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Pekin Church of Christ, where she was a Ladies Bible class teacher.
She enjoyed studying the Bible, puzzles, and working in her yard, but most of all she loved spending time with her family to most. She was a good wife, mother, friend, sister, aunt, and mammaw. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be at 12 noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Paul Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 11:45 am before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale.
Memorials may be made to .
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019