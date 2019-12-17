|
|
Nancy Schneider
PEKIN ~ Nancy Lou Schnieder, 82, of Canton, passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born Feb. 25, 1937 in Pekin to Lester J. and Louise Helena (Coelln) Boller, she married Donald Edwin Schneider on Sept. 1, 1956 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Roberta "Bobbi" (Bill) Powell of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Jodi (Tony) Erickson of Pekin; one son, Dean (Tiffany Evans) Schneider of Pekin; four grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Erickson of Pekin, Anthony (Ashley Timian) Erickson of Tucson, Ariz., Maxwell (Tressa) Schneider of Tremont and Mason Schneider of Pekin; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Lucas, Hazel and Edison and one sister, Joanna Lee (Frog) Wilkerson of Casa Grande, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, John Gunston.
She was a graduate of Illinois Central College with her Associate's Degree in Business Management.
Nancy worked for Central Illinois Dock in Creve Coeur for 17 years, retiring as their office manager in 1999. She also worked several years at Corn Products before children.
She loved quilting and enjoyed bowling for years in the Tuesday morning women's league at Sunset Lanes. Nancy also enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren at Disney. Nancy served as a Tazewell County Election Judge for many years at Wilson School in Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019