Nelson "Jiggs" E. Caulkins
Nelson E. "Jiggs" Caulkins, 89, of Hopedale, IL and formerly of Manito, IL passed away at 4:02 PM Sunday, March 2, 2020 in the emergency room at Hopedale Medical Complex.
Jiggs was born on June 9, 1930 in Manito, IL to Cecil E. and Nora M. (Mahr) Caulkins. He married Glenna Smith on April 20, 1951. She passed away on September 20, 1974. He then married Audrey Koch on August 8, 1975. She passed away on January 31, 2020.
Also preceding in death are his parents, one son, Robert Caulkins; one daughter, Tami Jo Caulkins; one son-n-law, Reggie Gaskill; one sister, Eileen Adams; two brothers, Stephen Caulkins and Marlowe Caulkins.
Surviving are two sons, William Caulkins of Manito and Kevin (Julie) Schoonover of Simi Valley, CA; two daughters, Gwen Gaskill and Julie Caulkins both of Manito; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Jiggs is a veteran of the United States Marines serving 1951-1953. He retired as Grain Manager from Pekin Farmers Grain. He was a member of Masonic Lodge # 475 A.F. & A.M.
Jiggs was a member of the Manito Community United Methodist Church.
Jiggs enjoyed bowling and was an avid Cardinal Fan. He and Audrey enjoyed traveling around the country in their motorhome visiting family and friends. They also enjoyed taking cruises and spending winters in Gulf Shores Alabama.
Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Manito Community United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be held at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Manito Community United Methodist Church 109 South Washington St., Manito, IL 61546.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020