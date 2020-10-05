1/1
Nora Ann Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora Ann Taylor
HOPEDALE ~ Nora Ann Taylor, 84, of Hopedale, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Born Nov. 13, 1935 in Pekin to Phillip Dee and Lois (Heim) Parsons, she married James Orville "Jim" Taylor on Mar. 23, 1955 in Pekin. He died Jan. 27, 2015 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are two brothers, Franklin "Sonny" (Mary) Parsons and Kenneth "Kenny" (Joanne) Parsons, both of Pekin and several nieces and nephews, including David and Linda John, with whom she made her home with for the past 5 years.
She was a homemaker
She enjoyed camping and especially enjoyed time spent at the Kentuckiana Kampground in Mackinaw. She also liked playing Bingo too.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society at 4234 N. Knoxville Ave. Peoria, Ill. 61614 or to Alzheimer's Association, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved