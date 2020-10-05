Nora Ann Taylor
HOPEDALE ~ Nora Ann Taylor, 84, of Hopedale, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Born Nov. 13, 1935 in Pekin to Phillip Dee and Lois (Heim) Parsons, she married James Orville "Jim" Taylor on Mar. 23, 1955 in Pekin. He died Jan. 27, 2015 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are two brothers, Franklin "Sonny" (Mary) Parsons and Kenneth "Kenny" (Joanne) Parsons, both of Pekin and several nieces and nephews, including David and Linda John, with whom she made her home with for the past 5 years.
She was a homemaker
She enjoyed camping and especially enjoyed time spent at the Kentuckiana Kampground in Mackinaw. She also liked playing Bingo too.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
at 4234 N. Knoxville Ave. Peoria, Ill. 61614 or to Alzheimer's Association
, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com