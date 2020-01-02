|
|
Norma Anderson
PEKIN ~ Norma Louise Anderson, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Morton Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Born August 7, 1932 in Pekin to Elmon and Nelda (Himmel) Waltmire, she married Celius Robert Anderson on June 23, 1957 in Pekin. He died January 30, 2012 in Morton. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carolyn Waltmire.
Surviving are one son, Keith (Desiree) Anderson of Hendersonville, North Carolina; one daughter, Carol (Andy) Groch of Pekin and four grandchildren, Erik (Abby) Anderson of Washington, Nia Anderson of Peoria, Hannah Anderson of Mills River, North Carolina and Jasmine Schultz of Pekin.
Norma graduated from Pekin Community High School with the class of 1950.
She worked at both Standard Brands of Pekin and Material Research at Caterpillar, Inc. as an Industrial Lab Technician. She participated in eight Caterpillar Chorus productions, where she met her husband in the production of "Oklahoma".
Norma and her husband belonged to Pekin Musicians Local 301. They founded and played in a five-piece band for dances and many special occasions for over 20 years. Both, she and her husband enjoyed their music abilities. They also enjoyed many musical events over the years, which included their children and grandchildren performing as singers and instrumentalists.
She was an ice-skating enthusiast, belonging to the Illinois Valley Figure Skating Club when they met at the Pekin Memorial Arena. She taught beginning ice skating to the high school gym classes for several years. One of Norma's favorite memories from her early 20's was traveling with her girlfriend to Sun Valley, Idaho to skate outside with the mountain views. Watching ice skating competitions on television continued to be one of her favorite things to enjoy each winter season.
Norma and her husband enjoyed many traveling vacations with their children throughout the United States and later on with trips overseas.
She was a member of Pekin Women's Club and a life member of First United Methodist Church in Pekin. In Norma's younger days, she substituted as an organist at several local churches.
Norma's funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday morning at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin Park Foundation designated for the Pekin Concert Band, Summer Concert Series, 1701 Court Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020