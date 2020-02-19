|
Norma Jean Hurt
Norma Jean Hurt, 82, of Tremont, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Easton Cemetery, Easton, IL. A private visitation will be Friday, February 21st.
Following services Saturday a luncheon will follow at the Easton Firehouse.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020