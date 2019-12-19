Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Glendale Memorial Gardens
Pekin, IL
View Map
Norma Jean Smith


1926 - 2019
Norma Jean Smith Obituary
Norma Jean Smith
PEKIN ~ Norma Jean Smith, 93, of Pekin, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Aperion Care Morton Villa.
Born Jan. 4, 1926 in Mulberry Grove Twp. to Ira and Bernice (Wright) Reavis, she married Charles Hugh "Skip" Smith on Oct. 8, 1955 in Pekin. He died June 19, 2013 in Pekin. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerry DeWitt Stoneburner, Sr.; one daughter, Carolyn J. Green and one great-granddaughter.
Surviving are six grandchildren, Darren (Jennifer) Huskisson, Kelli (Brian) Hedrick, Jerry (Tracy) Stoneburner, Jr., Scott Stoneburner, Stacy (Dave) Anderson and Marty Green; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Ray (Marilyn) Reavis of Bartonville.
She was a homemaker
She was a seamstress, enjoyed making jewelry and painting.
Her graveside funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
