Norma Zimmerman
PEKIN ~ Norma Jean Zimmerman, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 11:42 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Liberty Village in Peoria.
Born Sept. 21, 1929 in Pekin to Ira and Frances Marie (Van Buren) Burnham, she married Robert I. Zimmerman on Oct. 12, 1947 in Pekin. He died Nov. 28, 2000 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Frances Shrier.
Surviving are two sons, Steven L. (Pat) Zimmerman of East Peoria and David S. (Mary) Zimmerman of Morton; six grandchildren, Holly (Matt) Dowling of Greenville, South Carolina, Ginny (Mike) Hodel of Wheaton, Benjamin (Kara) Zimmerman of Bloomington, Angela (Josh) Poole of Metamora, Scott Kupferschmid of Denver, Colo. and Kelly (Paul) Helmig of Tremont; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Norma was truly devoted to her family and church.
As a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin, Norma formerly served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and Bible school superintendent. Norma started a widows group at the church and along with her sister-in-law, Helen Brown, started the funeral dinner committee. She was a member of the Missionary Society and Ruthian Society, both at the church. She also formerly sang in the choir at the church.
A private family service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020. Rev. Dr. Michael R. McLeod will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie, Peoria, Ill. 61605.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
PEKIN ~ Norma Jean Zimmerman, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 11:42 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Liberty Village in Peoria.
Born Sept. 21, 1929 in Pekin to Ira and Frances Marie (Van Buren) Burnham, she married Robert I. Zimmerman on Oct. 12, 1947 in Pekin. He died Nov. 28, 2000 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Frances Shrier.
Surviving are two sons, Steven L. (Pat) Zimmerman of East Peoria and David S. (Mary) Zimmerman of Morton; six grandchildren, Holly (Matt) Dowling of Greenville, South Carolina, Ginny (Mike) Hodel of Wheaton, Benjamin (Kara) Zimmerman of Bloomington, Angela (Josh) Poole of Metamora, Scott Kupferschmid of Denver, Colo. and Kelly (Paul) Helmig of Tremont; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Norma was truly devoted to her family and church.
As a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin, Norma formerly served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and Bible school superintendent. Norma started a widows group at the church and along with her sister-in-law, Helen Brown, started the funeral dinner committee. She was a member of the Missionary Society and Ruthian Society, both at the church. She also formerly sang in the choir at the church.
A private family service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020. Rev. Dr. Michael R. McLeod will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie, Peoria, Ill. 61605.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.