Norma Zimmerman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Zimmerman
PEKIN ~ Norma Jean Zimmerman, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 11:42 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Liberty Village in Peoria.
Born Sept. 21, 1929 in Pekin to Ira and Frances Marie (Van Buren) Burnham, she married Robert I. Zimmerman on Oct. 12, 1947 in Pekin. He died Nov. 28, 2000 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Frances Shrier.
Surviving are two sons, Steven L. (Pat) Zimmerman of East Peoria and David S. (Mary) Zimmerman of Morton; six grandchildren, Holly (Matt) Dowling of Greenville, South Carolina, Ginny (Mike) Hodel of Wheaton, Benjamin (Kara) Zimmerman of Bloomington, Angela (Josh) Poole of Metamora, Scott Kupferschmid of Denver, Colo. and Kelly (Paul) Helmig of Tremont; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Norma was truly devoted to her family and church.
As a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin, Norma formerly served as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher and Bible school superintendent. Norma started a widows group at the church and along with her sister-in-law, Helen Brown, started the funeral dinner committee. She was a member of the Missionary Society and Ruthian Society, both at the church. She also formerly sang in the choir at the church.
A private family service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020. Rev. Dr. Michael R. McLeod will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie, Peoria, Ill. 61605.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved