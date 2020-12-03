Norman E. Tisdale Sr.
MANITO - Norman E. Tisdale, Sr., 86, of Manito, passed away at his home at 3:07 p.m., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born November 25, 1934, in Forest City, Illinois, to Guy and Frances (Friend) Tisdale. He married Judith Timke on June 24, 1956, in Green Valley. She survives.
Mr. Tisdale is survived by his wife, Judith, of Manito; five children: Valorie (Leslie) Daniels of Towanda, Kevin (Suzan) Tisdale of North Pekin, Kristina (Terry) McCue of Peoria, Norman (Susan) Tisdale Jr., of Canton, Steven (Rhonda) Tisdale, of Pekin; as well as fourteen grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nine brothers and sisters.
Mr. Tisdale was a member of St. John's Sand Prairie Lutheran Church near Green Valley. He had several jobs throughout his life, including six years with Caterpillar, fifteen years with Keystone, as well as fifteen years as a commission bulk agent for DX and Sunoco gas and oil companies. He later worked as a plasterer and as a laborer tearing down old barns. He retired from Superior Consolidated Industries after several years.
Private family services will be held at St. John's Sand Prairie Lutheran Church with burial following at Glendale Gardens in Pekin. Rev. Chris Sansom will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Sand Prairie Lutheran Church. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com
.
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is in charge of arrangements.