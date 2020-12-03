1/
Norman E. Tisdale Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman E. Tisdale Sr.
MANITO - Norman E. Tisdale, Sr., 86, of Manito, passed away at his home at 3:07 p.m., on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born November 25, 1934, in Forest City, Illinois, to Guy and Frances (Friend) Tisdale. He married Judith Timke on June 24, 1956, in Green Valley. She survives.
Mr. Tisdale is survived by his wife, Judith, of Manito; five children: Valorie (Leslie) Daniels of Towanda, Kevin (Suzan) Tisdale of North Pekin, Kristina (Terry) McCue of Peoria, Norman (Susan) Tisdale Jr., of Canton, Steven (Rhonda) Tisdale, of Pekin; as well as fourteen grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nine brothers and sisters.
Mr. Tisdale was a member of St. John's Sand Prairie Lutheran Church near Green Valley. He had several jobs throughout his life, including six years with Caterpillar, fifteen years with Keystone, as well as fifteen years as a commission bulk agent for DX and Sunoco gas and oil companies. He later worked as a plasterer and as a laborer tearing down old barns. He retired from Superior Consolidated Industries after several years.
Private family services will be held at St. John's Sand Prairie Lutheran Church with burial following at Glendale Gardens in Pekin. Rev. Chris Sansom will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Sand Prairie Lutheran Church. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maas-Hurley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved