Norvil Herrin
MORTON – Norvil K. Herrin, 83, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 21, 1937, in Pekin, Ill., to Walter and Mabel (Swofford) Herrin. He married Carol Herron in Creve Coeur, Ill., on April 9, 1961.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Herrin, of Morton; two daughters, Kimberly Price of Hillsboro, Ill. and Christy (Lonnie) Robbins of Benson, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Jill (Justin) Chappelear, Jeremy (Abby Jo) Chambers, Justin Chambers, Kimber Price, Kassie Price, Phoenix Gingerich, Shannon Garber, Sara (Josh) Schrenk, and Brandon Robbins; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Troy Chappelear; one brother, Norman Herrin; and one sister, Janet Dorries.
Norvil was a US Air Force veteran and was known as a worker bee. He was a member of Grace Church in Morton, where he participated in mission trips and volunteered as part of the "A Team". He was a Christian man and someone who would always lend a helping hand.
He enjoyed spending winters in Texas for the last 13 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Burial of cremated remains will take place at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
