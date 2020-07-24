1/1
O. Wayne Gage
O. Wayne Gage
O. Wayne Gage, age 69 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 2:20 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence in Mattoon, IL.
A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Mark Wilkerson will officiate. A committal service will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, IL at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held from 8:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.
For the full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
08:30 AM
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
JUL
28
Committal
02:00 PM
Glendale Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL 61938
(217) 234-8828
