Owen N. Ewing
Owen N. Ewing, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 7:45 AM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 17, 1930 in Pekin to Henry A. and Grace F. (Nanninga) Ewing. He married Nancy Schmelter in Springfield on January 30, 1960. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2016. He is survived by his daughter Kathy Renee (Jim) Taylor of Lewistown, IL; two granddaughters: Stacey and Emily; and four great grandchildren: Jacob, Alyssa, Wesley and Molly.
Owen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin for many years. He was a U.S. Military Veteran. He was a Metallurgical Engineer for Caterpillar Tractor Co. Inc. He was a member and a former President of UAW Local # 974 in East Peoria. He was a fisherman and loved working in his yard.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. Rev. Mike McLeod will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memory Gardens in Pekin. Memorials may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministries. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com
.