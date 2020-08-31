1/1
Pascal "Joe" Fisher
Pascal "Joe" Fisher, 77 of Pekin, IL passed away at 10:53 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin.
He was born on September 8, 1942 in Peoria to Pascal "Pat" and Marion (Dantone) Fisher. He married Diane Whitney on March 3rd, 1972 in Pekin, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his loving wife, Diane of Pekin; one son, Dr. Brad (Amber) Fisher of Pekin; one sister, Diane Houston of Dallas, TX., and many nieces and nephews.
Joe served in the United States Army. He was a proud lifetime member of Steamfitters Local 353 for 53 years. He loved evening rides and to watch softball games at Pekin park.
His Memorial Service will be at 1:30 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Inurnment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Joe's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where online condolences may be made.



Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
2
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Memories & Condolences
