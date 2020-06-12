Patricia Bong

I got to know Pat over the last couple of years at Morton Villa. I would visit on Tuesdays at 2 pm and had a table of several ladies. They would request songs and I would play them on my phone. Pat always wanted to know the year of the song. Pat would close her eyes and listen. She always wanted God Bless America by Kate Smith. We had many wonderful conversations while looking at the catalogs I brought. I missed seeing and talking to her when the restrictions were placed in March

Debbie Mckenny

Friend