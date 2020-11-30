1/1
Patricia Doris DeBoer Stephenson
NORMAL - Patricia Doris DeBoer Stephenson, 79, of Normal, IL passed away at 8:45 am, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Good Samaritan in Pontiac, IL.
Born June 27, 1941 in Pekin to Henry J. and Doris (Lingle) DeBoer.
Surviving are two sons, James R. (Cindy) Stephenson, of Normal and Kevin Stephenson, of Boston; two granddaughters, Rachel and Caroline Stephenson; a sister Evelyn (Tony) DiNardi; and her partner in life for over 25 years, Ralph DiNardi. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ronald J. (Carolyn) DeBoer.
Pat was retired from kids club east in Bloomington. She had also worked for Country Companies and St. Paul Insurance company. She was a graduate of Pekin Community High School.
The most important thing in life to her was her family. She was so proud of her sons and loved them always. She also helped take care of her parents and was a best friend to her sister.
Her service will be at Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin, Illinois. Because of the pandemic it will be private. Burial will be at the Green Valley Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held next spring.
Donations may be made to the Peacemeal Kitchen in Bloomington.
Online condolences may be made at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462115
