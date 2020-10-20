1/1
Paula Chaney
PEKIN - Paula A. (Kerrigan) Chaney, 77, passed away October 13, 2020 at Highland Regional Hospital in Sebring, Florida.
She was born May 5, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Francis G. Kerrigan and Lorraine A. (Fagot) Kerrigan. Paula married George A. Roos, Jr. on September 7, 1963. He survives. Paula later married Gordon E. Chaney on February 23, 2002. Gordon passed away on October 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Marilyn.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle (Derrick) Deal, Sandra K. Roos (Ellwanger); and one son, Scott (Jennifer) Roos. Also surviving are five stepchildren, Cary (Tracy) Chaney, Jeff (Linda) Chaney, Glenn (Cheryl) Chaney, Julie (Craig) Perry, and Scott (Bridget) Chaney. Paula had in total 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters, Sharon Gillette, Carol (Wayne) Fliginger; and one brother, James (Mary) Kerrigan.
Paula graduated from Metamora High School. Later she obtained her R.N. Degree in Nursing from Illinois Central College and graduated with an Associates in Applied Science.
Paula enjoyed photography, carpentry, dancing, and helping and caring for others. She also loved cheering for the Chicago Cubs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She was very strong in her Catholic faith. Paula enjoyed traveling, watching sunsets, and the Florida Lifestyle.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Those who wish to remember Paula in a special way may make gifts in her memory to National Fragile X Foundation or National Institute on Drug Abuse.
For online condolences, visit www.pekintimes.com.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
