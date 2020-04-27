|
Pauline Lawson
MANITO — Pauline Lawson, 93, of Manito passed away at 11:09 A.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter in law Dale and Donna Lawson of Springfield. She was born March 27, 1927 the daughter of Paul and Eda Johnson Finley. She married Nellie Lawson on April 9, 1945 in Havana and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2002. In addition to her husband four brothers and one sister also preceded her in death. Surviving are one son Dale (Donna) Lawson of Springfield; two daughters Barbara (Robert) Davis and Kathy (Peter) Cooper both of Manito. She has nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Pauline was a homemaker and her family was her first priority. She liked to read and work on word puzzles, needle point, and sew.
Graveside services for Pauline will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Meadow Lawn Cemetery Manito. Pastor James Miller will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital Peoria Affiliate 530 N.E. Glen Oak Peoria, Illinois 61637 or to the M.S. Foundation 375 Kings Hwy. North Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home Manito assisted the family will arrangements.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020