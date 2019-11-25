|
|
Pauline Logsdon
PEKIN ~ Pauline Naomi Logsdon, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home.
Born February 23, 1932 in Kennett, Missouri to Homer and Stella (Cook) Lasswell, she married Bill Reagan. He preceded her in death. She later married Russell Grider on August 17, 1974. He died December 9, 1977. She then married Morris Logsdon, he also preceded her in death. Her parents; two sons, Ronald and Gregory Reagan; one great-granddaughter, Breonna Snyder; one great-grandson, Gage and seven siblings also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan Lawson of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Steve and Teresa Reagan, Vanessa Padgett, Billy (Chrissi) Reagan, Tabitha (Brandon) Snyder, Michael Reagan and Harley (Michelle) Alsbury; 14 great-grandchildren and one sister, Roberta (Lloyd) Nevin of Peoria.
Pauline had worked as a an L.P.N. for 20-plus years in Lincoln.
She enjoyed watching T.V. and spending time with friends and family.
Pauline had been a longtime member of Assembly of God in Pekin, where she served as a greeter for many years.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Lauren Padgett will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin Salvation Army, 235 Derby Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019