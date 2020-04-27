|
Pauline Mitzelfelt
Pauline A. Mitzelfelt, 87, of Hopedale, passed away at 3:45 pm Saturday, April 25, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born September 22, 1932 in Russellville, Alabama.
She married William Edison Vaughn and he passed away in 1954. She later married Richard Clarence Mitzelfelt and he passed away in 1982.
Surviving are one daughter, Vicky (David) Graff of Hopedale; two granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two brothers and one-half brother.
Pauline worked at Richwoods High School Cafeteria and was a sale representative for Saladmaster.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Pekin.
Entombment and a private family graveside service will be at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor Josh Beutow will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale will handle the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
www.daviwaldfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020