Peggy Powell
Peggy J. Powell


1951 - 2020
Peggy J. Powell Obituary
Peggy J. Powell
Another eagle passed away today. Peggy J. Evans Powell, 68, from Pekin, IL, passed away on January 25, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist hospital.
Peggy was the daughter of John L. and Helen (Frampton) Evans. She was born in Hopedale, IL, on October 11, 1951. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Floyd Eugene Powell Jr. of Pekin. She was my third love of my life, I am a lucky person to have been married to her for just a few years. She was my favorite companion and teammate.
Peggy is survived by her husband and two children, Jamie Evans and Joy Holt.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
The family may have a service at a later date.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
