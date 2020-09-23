1/1
Pete Bradshaw
1961 - 2020
SOUTH PEKIN ~ Albert C. "Pete" Bradshaw, 59, of South Pekin, passed away at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Born July 31, 1961 in Peoria to James Ray and Linda Sue (Shafer) Bradshaw, he married Tammy (Bollinger) Snyder on Dec. 22, 2018 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his father of Pekin; three sons, Ross (Krista Kelley) Bradshaw of Pekin, Ryan (Komeeca) Snyder of Jeffersonville, Ind. and Tim Snyder of Pekin; six grandchildren, Nick Barfield, Jude Snyder, Dominic Snyder, Claire Snyder, Mady Starcevich and Carter Bradshaw; one brother, Tim Bradshaw of Hopkinsville, Ky. and two sisters, Heidi (Kevin) Honeck of Plymouth, Wisc. and Lauren (Andy Cundall) Krile of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Pete was a longtime employee owner of Illinois Oil Marketing in Pekin. He previously had worked for Misco Service in Pekin.
He was a loving husband, a loyal friend to many and will be remembered as a wonderful grandfather. Pete was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears and loved going to his kids sporting activities.
A visitation celebrating his life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Cremation will be accorded. There will be no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's honor to the Patient Care Fund or Siteman Cancer Center, in care of Washington University Division of Oncology, Box 8007, Attention: Grant Lawrence, 660 South Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63110.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
