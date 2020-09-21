Phillip GoldenPhillip S. Golden, 99, of Manito passed away at 1:06 PM on September 18th, 2020 at Autumn Accolade Assisted Living. Phillip was born on February 7, 1921 at Spring Lake to Robert and Maude (Bailey) Golden. He married Wanda Bender on May 26, 1943 and they were married for 67 years until Wanda's death on December 30, 2010. Phillip is survived by his daughter, Ruthanne (Henry) Jackson, his son, Wayne (Marva) Golden and one brother, Lowell Golden and son-in-law, Ken Lacey. Phillip has ten grandchildren, Jason, Todd, Robbie, and Corey Golden and Jewel Lacey, Kendra Gray, Joel Lacey, Kara Thomas, Kaitlyn Faught and Jordan Faught. He also has 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Reuben and Elroy, his son-in-law, Don Faught and one infant granddaughter, Janessa Faught.Phillip was a World War II veteran serving in the Coast Guard, having once volunteered on a special mission to man the former presidential yacht "Mayflower" to be converted to a sub chaser. The Mayflower had no power and would have to be towed, Phil and two other volunteers were to keep the ship on course while being towed. Once the ship was delivered to the shipyards the three volunteers returned to their base. Upon reporting to the commander he was amazed saying, "I never expected you three to make it back." Phil said he hadn't realized that the mission had been dangerous until then.Phillip also was a member of the Forman School District Board and served as President.Phillip was a lifelong member of Spring Lake Missionary Church, formerly Spring Lake Reformed Church. Phil served as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Trustee, Treasurer, and Teacher. He served on the church board for 50+ years. Phillip was still serving the church taking attendance and greeting the congregation every Sunday until social distancing requirements earlier this year forced him to stay away.Phillip was well known to the community to be the one to call whenever someone's furnace, pump, electricity failed or any host of other problems cropped up. Hardly a day passed without getting a call from someone in need of something fixed and he was always happy to help.Memorials may be made to Spring Lake Missionary Church or The Planter's Seed Foundation.Due to social distracting restrictions the funeral and graveside services will be held for family only. For any non-family members wishing to pay their respects, the family invites you to join them in the yard and parking lot at Spring Lake Missionary Church on Tuesday September 22 at 11:15 a.m. where a prayer will be given prior to departing for the graveside service.