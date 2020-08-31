R. Marvin Scott
R. Marvin Scott. 86, of Tremont, passed away at 8:42 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 29, 1933 in Chicago Heights to Earl H. and Rena A. Taylor Scott. He married Beverly J. Kreps on May 4, 1953 in Oneida, and she survives. They had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary,
Also surviving are three sons, Kevin (Deanna) Scott of Pekin, Mark A. (Barbara) Scott of Tremont, and Jon M. (Angela) Scott of Mackinaw; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Sue (Cliff) Stegall of Galesburg; and one brother, Allen (Barbara) Scott of Bristol, RI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one infant son, Monte.
Marvin was one of the original EMT's for the Tremont Rescue Squad. He worked for Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 20 years, AgLand FS for 17 years and owned and operated Scotty's Restaurant in Tremont for eight years.
He enjoyed owning racing horses, reading, bowling, and golfing.
Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Rescue 702.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
.