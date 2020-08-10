Ralph Tillery
Ralph Tillery, 88, of Mackinaw, IL, crossed over Jordan at Unity Point Proctor Hospital in Peoria, Friday August 7, 2020. Running to meet him on the other side was his daughter Kay who received her Angel wings February 11, 2015.
Ralph was born to Marvin Earl and Edith Hyde Tillery on November 28, 1931 at Fieldon, IL. He married Patsy Lee Neff at Richwoods Baptist Church in Roodhouse, IL, October 15, 1950. They would have been married 70 years this year.
Ralph is survived by his wife, one daughter, Cynthia Sue (Andy) Modin of Mackinaw, Riitta (Doug) Timonen, their exchange student from Finland, five grandchildren, Michael (Kristine) Hollaway of Chillicothe, Nicole B. Hollaway of Peoria, Mathew N. Lane of Eldon, MO, Teresa A. Binder of Victoria, TX, Jessica N. (Eric) Huneycutt of Benton, AR, Marcus of Finland, great grandchildren, Isaiah, Lucas, Kennedy, Mike (M.J.), Madison, Sarah, Landon, Kendyl, Jill, Taylor, Esima, Alyssa, and two in Finland.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Kenneth, Glenn, Keith, all of Roodhouse, one sister Marian Hutton, and one nephew who was like a son he never had, Dennis Flaugher of Canton.
After graduating from Roodhouse High School in 1949 Ralph hired in at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He was a pipe fitter at the foundries. He retired after working there for over 46 years. He also worked part time at Grimm Oil Co. and Roth Brothers Farms in Morton. For over 30 years he owned and operated Mackinaw Rooter Service in Mackinaw. At the age of 84 he decided to hang up his pipe wrench. He was an ordained deacon of the Mackinaw Baptist Church. Ralph was saved at the age of 12 and would ride his horse and invite all the neighbors in their farming community to church. He was a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge AF&AM of Illinois, member of Mackinaw Lodge AF&AM #132 of Mackinaw, Valley of Peoria Scottish Rite. He was a volunteer fireman at Caterpillar 42 years, and over 30 years at Mackinaw Fire Protection Dist.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no formal services. Cremation rites will be accorded. A family gathering will be at a later date. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with services. Cards or letters to the family telling them of the memories of Ralph would be appreciated. Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Rescue Squad, 104 W. Madison St., Mackinaw, IL, 61755. Online condolences may be made to www.haenselfuneralhome.com
